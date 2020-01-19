46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Tuesday, 21st – Saturday 25th January 2020

The Uganda Cup round of 64 matches kick off on Tuesday, 21st January through to Saturday, 25th January 2020.

Thirty two (32) matches will be played at this stage with the defending champions Proline playing Katwe United at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

Other selected games will see Mbarara City away to Kakira United in Jinja, Vipers away to Kajjaani United at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Maroons visit Nwoya to face Young Elephants at Olwio St Mark ground and SC Villa will also be in Northern Uganda against Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu.

On Friday, Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s Kansai Plascon visits Soroti at the Soroti Stadium.

At Lugogo, Kampala regional side Catida shall host KCCA in another Friday contest.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Round of 64 Fixtures (Dates and Venues confirmed):

Tuesday, 21st January:

Katwe United Vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Kakira United Vs Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja

StarLight Vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Wednesday, 22nd January:

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia

Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: