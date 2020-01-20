Uganda Premier League club Busoga United FC has lost the second player in the secondary players’ transfer window.

Midfielder Boban Zirintusa Bogere joins striker Joel Madondo on the exit door of the Jinja based club.

Whereas Madondo went to North Africa, Morocco to be exact, Zirintusa is at the neighbouring Tanzania.

Bogere left Entebbe International Airport on Tuesday,14th January 2020 to Tanzania.

On the same day he departed the country, his club humbled 16 time record league winners Sports Club Villa.

Zirintunsa signed a one and half year employment contract with Tanzania top tier side, Mtibwa Sugar Football Club.

This will be his second coming at the club having featured for them between 2009 and 2013, where he scored16 goals in 44 matches.

Zirintusa has previously played at Sports Club Villa, Vipers, Simba (Tanzania), Buildcon (Zambia), Polokwane City (South Africa) and Ethiopian club Mohun Bagan.

By the time of his departure from Busoga United, he was the club’s top scorer with six goals in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

He finds Mtibwa Sugar in the 10th position having accumulated 22 points in as many as 16 matches.

Next Wednesday (29th January 2020), Mtibwa travels to Nico Wakiro Wadada’s Azam at the Azam Sports Complex.