46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):
- Tuesday Result: Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City
Mbarara City Football Club became the first club to qualify to the round of 32 stage for the Uganda Cup.
Christened as the Ankole Lions, Mbarara City outwitted Eastern region entity Kakira United 2-1 during a round of 64 contest played at the Kakira play ground in Jinja during a rare Monday game.
Brian Ssenyondo’s coached side took the lead through midfielder Solomon Okwalinga’s powerful shot on 20 minutes.
A few moments later, striker Brian Aheebwa headed home the second to take the lead 2-0 by the half way mark.
The home side rallied back into the game and found a consolation just five minutes into the game, courtesy of Johnie Obonga’s strike.
There were no further goals from the two sides as the game ended in favour of the visitors to book a berth at the round of 32.
Other round of 64 matches will be played on Tuesday, 21st January through to Saturday, 25th January 2020.
Defending champions Proline playing Katwe United at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.
North Eastern region side StarLight play host to Tooro United at the Star Light SSS Ground in Amuria district.
At the Kiryandongo Church of Uganda play ground, home team Kiryandongo Town Council shall entertain Kigezi Homeboyz.
Played since 1971, the Uganda Cup is arguably the most prestigious knock out tournament in Uganda.
The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.
Last year’s champions were Proline FC who beat Bright Stars 5-4 in tense post match penalties after normal time had ended 1 goal apiece.
Round of 64 Fixtures (Dates and Venues confirmed):
Tuesday, 21st January:
- Katwe United Vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo
- StarLight Vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria
- Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground
Wednesday, 22nd January:
- Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku
- Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia
- Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground
Thursday, 23rd January:
- Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko
- Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya
- Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground
- Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero
- Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground
Friday, 24th January:
- Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
- Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
- Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
- Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
- Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
Saturday, 25th January:
- Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo
- Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa
- Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi
- Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)