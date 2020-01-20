46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Tuesday Result: Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Football Club became the first club to qualify to the round of 32 stage for the Uganda Cup.

Christened as the Ankole Lions, Mbarara City outwitted Eastern region entity Kakira United 2-1 during a round of 64 contest played at the Kakira play ground in Jinja during a rare Monday game.

Brian Ssenyondo’s coached side took the lead through midfielder Solomon Okwalinga’s powerful shot on 20 minutes.

A few moments later, striker Brian Aheebwa headed home the second to take the lead 2-0 by the half way mark.

The home side rallied back into the game and found a consolation just five minutes into the game, courtesy of Johnie Obonga’s strike.

There were no further goals from the two sides as the game ended in favour of the visitors to book a berth at the round of 32.

Other round of 64 matches will be played on Tuesday, 21st January through to Saturday, 25th January 2020.

Defending champions Proline playing Katwe United at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

North Eastern region side StarLight play host to Tooro United at the Star Light SSS Ground in Amuria district.

At the Kiryandongo Church of Uganda play ground, home team Kiryandongo Town Council shall entertain Kigezi Homeboyz.

Played since 1971, the Uganda Cup is arguably the most prestigious knock out tournament in Uganda.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.

Last year’s champions were Proline FC who beat Bright Stars 5-4 in tense post match penalties after normal time had ended 1 goal apiece.

Round of 64 Fixtures (Dates and Venues confirmed):

Tuesday, 21st January:

Katwe United Vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

StarLight Vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Wednesday, 22nd January:

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia

Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: