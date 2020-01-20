46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):
- Monday, January 20, 2020: Kakira Vs Mbarara City – Kakira Play-ground, Jinja
Kakira Football Club will host Uganda Premier League side Mbarara City at the Kakira play ground in Jinja in the first game for the round of 64 in the 2020 Uganda Cup.
This game was brought forward on request of the visitors who were in Jinja for the Uganda Premier League duel away to Busoga United (Busoga United won 1-0).
The match had been scheduled to be played on Tuesday, 21st January 2020.
Mbarara City head coach Brian Ssenyondo is optimistic he will pull off a decent result.
“Such matches (against teams from lower divisions) are never easy but we shall fight as a team to register a victory. We plan for an early goal strategy” Ssenyondo disclosed to Kawowo Sports.
Other games:
Thirty two (32) matches will be played at this stage. On Tuesday, the defending champions Proline playing Katwe United at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.
On Wednesday, 22nd January 2020, Vipers away to Kajjaani United at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium, Maroons visit Nwoya to face Young Elephants at Olwio St Mark ground and SC Villa will also be in Northern Uganda against Super Eagles at the Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu.
Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s Kansai Plascon visits Soroti at the Soroti Stadium in some of the Friday duels.
At Lugogo, Kampala regional side Catida shall host KCCA in another Friday contest.
The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda at the CAF Confederation Cup.
Round of 64 Fixtures (Dates and Venues confirmed):
Monday, 20th January:
- Kakira United Vs Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja
Tuesday, 21st January:
- Katwe United Vs Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo
- StarLight Vs Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria
- Kiryandongo Town Council Vs Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground
Wednesday, 22nd January:
- Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku
- Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia
- Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground
Thursday, 23rd January:
- Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko
- Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya
- Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground
- Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero
- Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground
Friday, 24th January:
- Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground
- Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo
- Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi
- Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium
- Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
Saturday, 25th January:
- Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo
- Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa
- Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi
- Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)