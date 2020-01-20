Following the official completion of the 2019 National Basketball League with City Oilers claiming their seventh title in as many attempts, off-season activities can officially start.

And it took KIU Titans just a few hours to announce they have released five players as they look forward to the 2020 season.

The players that have been released are shooting guards Sudi Ulanga and Denis Balungu as well as big men Brian Ssentongo, Ethinne Kazungu and Oscar Muge.

We can confirm the official release of Dennis Balungu, Sudi Ulanga and Ettiene Kazungu from KIU Titans Basketball team. Thank you all for the services rendered to KIU Titans in the past years. We wish you all the best in your new journies. #ThePrideOfKasanga #WeBleedGreen pic.twitter.com/LZA0gJUjpl — KIU Titans Basketball Club (@KIUTitans) January 20, 2020

The players leave at a time when the Federation of Uganda Basketball Association (FUBA) is considering putting into effect a rule that allows a team to have only four foreign players.

“It has nothing to do with that,” the club patron, Nasser Sserunjogi told Kawowo Sports. “We are restructuring, we want to have a good team and not just good individual players,” he added.

Michael Bwanga will lead the team that still has Francis Kasinde, Ezra Nunda, Henry Okoth, Joseph Dramaza, Wilson Otweyo and Collins Kasujja.

The Titans had a start-stop season in 2019, exiting the playoffs in the first round at the hands of Warriors.