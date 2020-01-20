Majority of the world’s soccer stars are born with the right football DNA genes.

Specialized training, the right diet and the superb mentoring only polishes the skills as the players are prepared for the demanding hitherto paying profession.

Saddam Masereka, 19, is a young Ugandan, among the millions of budding footballers world-wide who yearn to play professional football for a living.

Born on 9th September 2000 to a footballing father Muhammad “Simon” Kule and Mariam Biira, it is imperative to note that Masereka was born with the enviable football genes.

For a first timer watching Masereka play the beautiful game, you can easily depict his footballing skills from the sublime close ball control, vast vision, quick thinking medulla oblongata, explicit passing of the ball and dribbling skills.

Masereka is only half way the journey having successfully benefited from free education right from the elementary level because of his football talent to the Uganda national U-20 team.

In primary school, Masereka studied at three elementary schools at the infantry stage; Kasese Primary, Kasese Muslim and Infant Preparatory school for four years on a sports scholarship.

He was recruited at Lugazi Homeland Secondary School for S1 and S2 classes before he switched allegiance to Buddo SSS for completion of Ordinary and Advanced levels of education.

Saddam’s excellent work ethic and determination witnessed him balance classroom affairs vis-a-vis field of play, recently passing his high school exams with 11 points.

A quick interview about his academic exploits, Masereka, admits he is trying as much to succeed as a soccer player, but also academics rank aloft his wish-list; anticipating graduation from a university one day.

I thank allah for the gift of life and the wonder talent. i have got education and made many friends along the way. now, i am focusing towards earning from the game. i will continue to train well at all times. ALSO, I WANT TO GRADUATE FROM UNIVERSITY IN THE FUTURE. Saddam Masereka

Achievements:

Masereka has been a winner since his primary school epoch, lifting the Kasese district football title between the years 2009 -2012 under their coach Ategeka.

He continued with podium finishes and outstanding displays through to the Buddo Secondary School which had recruited him from Lugazi Homeland SSS.

He won the Nsangi regional championships for four consecutive years between 2014 to 2018 where he completed senior six.

For all those years, Buddo played the finals of the competitive Wakiso district, ironically losing to rivals St Mary’s SS Kitende.

The epitome of his tenure at Buddo SSS was winning the 2018 Copa Coca cola championship and the East African football trophy in the same year, albeit, as a captain and emerged most valuable player in the same tournaments.

A year before, Masereka had been the top scorer in the Wakiso District football championship with 7 goals and 5 assists to his name.

After completing S6, Masereka has been playing amateur football at Nyamitybora and later BUL football club.

He has also played for the Uganda U-20 national team during the CAF U-20 qualifiers and the 2019 CECAFA U-20 championship held at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu and the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Masereka yearns for the opportunity to play professional football, graduate from a university and earn expansively from the sport.

Profile:

Full Names: Saddam Masereka

Date of Birth:9th September 2000

Parents:

Father: Muhammad “Simon” Kule

Muhammad “Simon” Kule Mother: Mariam Biira

Education:

Elementary : Kasese Primary, Kasese Muslim and Infant Preparatory School

: Kasese Primary, Kasese Muslim and Infant Preparatory School Secondary Level: Lugazi Homeland Secondary School (S.1-S2), Buddo SSS (S3-S6)

Playing Positions: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11

Achievements:

Kasese District Champions (2009 -2012)

Nsangi Zone Football Champions with Buddo SSS (2014 – 2018)

Wakiso District Silver Medalist with Buddo SSS (2016-2018)

Copa Coca Cola Gold Medalist with Buddo SSS (2018)

East Africa (FEASSSA) Football Gold Medalist with Buddo SSS (2018)

Wakiso District top scorer (2017) – 7 Goals and 5 Assists

*2019 & 2020 (Amateur football with Nyamityobora and BUL Football Clubs)