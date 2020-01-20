Six months ago, Bob Trubish was impeached by the members of the Pool Association of Uganda (PAU) in an extra ordinary general assembly held at Nob View, Ntinda in Kampala.

An interim committee headed by Adam Ssebi was appointed to take charge of the association on an interim basis.

The main reasons for his impeachment included lack of accountability with reports indicating about Shs25m was embezzled.

Since then, the game of pool has struggled with the National Pool League facing the effect while the prestigious National Open was not held last year after sponsors Nile Special opted to pull out from bankrolling the event due to internal wrangles in PAU.

Well, that seems to be swept under the carpet Trubish is back helm as chairman of the Pool Association of Uganda.

Trubish was on Sunday re-elected into office for the next four years during the 17th Annual General Assembly of the Pool Association of Uganda held at Pearl Highway hotel in Kibuye.

He garnered a total of 28 votes to beat his competitor Douglas Mayanja who managed 15 votes.

Former Tournament Secretary Robert Kayanja was elected unopposed as Vice chairman and his previous role was taken over by Kalibbala Ismail, also unopposed

David Mugabi beat Prince Ainematsiko by three votes to take the position of the treasurer while Peter Kyobe who has been serving as the publicity secretary on an interim basis took the same position on a permanent basis after edging Emmy Jondu.

Fauzah Namuganza and Simon Kirya were re-elected unopposed to the positions of Ladies’ Secretary and Schools/Institutions secretary respectively.

Pool Association of Uganda Executive Committee

Bob Trubish – Chairman

Robert Kayanja – Vice Chairman

Tournament Secretary – Ismail Kalibbala

David Mugabi – Treasurer

Peter Kyobe – Publicity Secretary

Fauzah Namuganza- Ladies Secretary

Simon Kirya – Schools/Institutions Secretary

Previous Chairpersons of the Pool Association of Uganda

Caster Ssemwogerere (1999-2003)

Adam Sebbi (2004-2006)

Bob Menani (2006-2009)

Godfrey Mabirizi (2009-2010)

Farouk Wamala Kisuze (2011-2016)

Bob Trubish (2017-2019)

Herbert Turyagyenda (2019 co-opted)

Adam Sebbi (2019-2020- Interim)

Bob Trubish (2020 to date)