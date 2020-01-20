Uganda has been placed in Pot Two ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers draw scheduled for January 29 in Cairo.

This was confirmed by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) on twitter with a graphic that shows the 40 teams will be placed in four pots.

Besides Uganda, the pot has West African nations Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, Gabon and Guinea as well as former African champions Zambia, Congo and South Africa as well as Cape Verde.

Neighbours Kenya are in Pot 3 while Rwanda and Tanzania have been placed in the fourth pot.

Pot One has giants Senegal, Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Tunisia, Mali, Algeria, Mali and DR Congo and one of these teams will be drawn with Uganda.

The third Pot has Kenya Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya and Mozambique. Others are Central Africa Republic, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Niger and Guinea Bissau.

The final pot (four) has CECAFA nations Rwanda and Tanzania alongside Malawi, Angola and Togo. Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Ethiopia, Liberia and Djibouti complete the pot.

The 40 teams will be grouped in ten pools with the winners going for home and away playoffs to determine Africa’s five representatives to Qatar 2022.

Uganda has never played at the World Cup finals and will be seeking to qualify for the first time in history.