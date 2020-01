Allan Okello has officially left Uganda Premier League champions KCCA FC to join Algerian outfit Paradou Athletic Club (PAC).

The left- footed forward on Tuesday signed a four-year agreement deal and was later unveiled.

Kawowo Sports looks at the number of goals and games Okello garnered at StarTimes stadium Lugogo since making his debut on 25th February 2017.

Below is a detailed look at all the games and goals for Okello at KCCA FC;

Allan Okello’s 111 appearances for KCCA FC

KCCA FC 7-0 Onduparaka FC –League- His debut on 25th February 2017

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League – Came off the bench

KCCA FC 1-1 Mamelodi Sundowns- CAF Champions League- Started

Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League- Started

Police FC 2-2 KCCA FC- League – Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Al Masry- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Al Masry 1-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 2-2 URA FC- League- Started

SC Villa 1-1 URA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 Club Africain – CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup

Rivers FC 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Club Africain 4-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Maroons FC- League- Started

UPDF FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League-Started

KCCA FC 4-1 Onduparaka FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC- League- Started

Mbarara City FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 2-1 Busoga United FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Express FC- League-Started

Mbarara FC 0-4 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started

CNaps 2-1 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 SC Villa- League- Started

Simba 1-2 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 1-0 CNaps FC- CAF Champions League- Started

Masavu 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Tooro United FC- League-Started

St. George 0-0 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 St. George- CAF Champions League- Started

Tooro United FC 2-2 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- League- Started

Busoga United FC 0-1 KCCA FC- League – Started

KCCA FC 1-1 Mbarara City FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 UPDF FC- League – Started

Maroons FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League –Started

Onduparaka FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League-Started

KCCA FC 7-2 URA FC- League- Started

Viper SC 3-2 KCCA FC- League-Started

Express FC 0-1 KCCA FC-League- Started

Township Rollers FC 1-0 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

Proline FC 0-2 KCCA FC-League-Started

KCCA FC 2-0 Al Ahly- CAF Champions League- Started

BUL FC 1-2 KCCA FC –League- Started

Police FC 2-2 KCCA FC- League-Started

Synergy FC 0-1 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started

KCCA FC 9-0 Synergy FC- Uganda Cup-Started

KCCS FC 1-0 Vipers SC- Uganda Cup- Started

Esperance FC 3-2 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 0-1 Esperance FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 3-2 BUL FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 4-0 Nyamityobora FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Township Rollers FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 Onduparaka FC- Super 8- Started

Al Ahly 4-3 KCCA FC – CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 Tooro United FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Busoga United- League- Started

Onduparaka FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Bright Stars FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Mbarara City FC- League- Started

Vipers SC 1-1 KCCA FC- League- Started

SC Villa 2-3 KCCA FC- League – Started

KCCA FC 6-1 Nyamityobora FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 3-1 Ndejje University FC- League-Started

Express FC 3-2 KCCA FC-League –Came off the bench

KCCA FC 3-0 Mtibwa Sugar FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Mtibwa Sugar FC 1-2 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 8-2 Amuka Bright Stars FC- Uganda Cup- Started

BUL FC 1-2 KCCA FC – League- Started

KCCA FC 3-6 Police FC- League- Started

URA FC 0-1 KCCA FC- League –Started

AS Otoho 3-0 KCCA FC- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 AS Otoho- CAF Confederation Cup- Started

Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- Uganda Cup- Started

Mbarara City FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Onduparaka FC- League-Started

Bright Stars FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League – Started

BUL FC 0-0 KCCA FC- League-Started

Police FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League-Started

KCCA FC 1-2 URA FC- League-Started

KCCA FC 4-2 SC Villa- League- Started

Tooro United FC 1-1 KCCA FC- League-Started

Busoga United 0-2 KCCA FC-League- Came off the bench

KCCA FC 1-1 Vipers SC- League-Started

Paidha Black Angels FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League- Started

KCCA FC 3-1 Express FC- League- Started

Ndejje University FC 1-1 KCCA FC-League- Started

Nyamityobora FC 0-2 KCCA FC- League-Started

KCCA FC 6-1 Maroons FC- League –Started

KCCA FC 1-1 Bandari FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

Azam FC 0-1 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

SV Mukura 0-2 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

KCCA FC 2-1 Rayon Sport FC – CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

Green Eagles FC 3-4 KCCA FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Azam FC- CECAFA Kagame Cup- Started

Wakiso Giants FC 0-2 KCCA FC- Super 8- Started

African Stars FC 3-2 KCCA FC- CAF Champions League- Started

KCCA FC 1-3 Onduparaka FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 2-0 African Stars FC- CAF Champions League- Started

Vipers SC 2-0 KCCA FC- Super 8- Started

KCCA FC 4-1 Proline FC- FUFA Super Cup- Started

KCCA FC 1-0 Wakiso Giants FC- League- Started

Busoga United FC 0-1 FC KCCA – League- Started

Petro de Luanda 0-0 KCCA FC – CAF Champions League – Started

KCCA FC 1-1 Petro de Luanda – CAF Champions League – Started

Tooro United FC 1-0 KCCA FC – League – Started

KCCA FC 4-0 Onduparaka FC – League – Started

Maroons FC 1-3 KCCA FC – League – Started

KCCA FC 0-0 Paradou – CAF Confederation Cup – Started

Paradou AC 4-1 KCCA FC – CAF Confederation Cup –Started

KCCA FC 1-1 URA FC – League – Started

KCCA FC 5-2 Kyetume FC –League – Started

KCCA FC 4-1 SC Villa – League – Started

Proline FC 0-4 KCCA FC – League – Started

Allan Okello’s 39 goals at KCCA FC