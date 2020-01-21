Morocco and African football giants Wydad Casablanca have unveiled former Uganda Cranes Sebastien Louis Serge Desabre as their new coach.

The French man bounces back at the club he once coached after he was relieved of his duties at Egypt’s Pyramids.

✅ Sébastien Desabre is the new coach of Wydad AC 🇫🇷 سيباستيان ديسابر مدربا جديدا للوداد الرياضي#WelcomebackDesabre #DimaWydad🔴⚪ Posted by Wydad Athletic Club – WAC on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

Desabre who has signed a six months renewable contract was unveiled at a press conference on Tuesday moments after the club had also revealed their nine new signings in the window.

In his first stint at the club in the 2016/17, the Frenchman was in charge of 16 games, winning 9, 6 draws, and one loss.

The 43 year old is expected to lead a title defence in the Moroccan Botola league and also take the team furthest in the African Champions League.