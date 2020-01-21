Uganda Cranes have been drawn in Group E of the Fifa World Cup 2022 qualifiers along with neighbours Kenya and Rwanda.

The other team that completes the group is West African giant Mali as per the draw held on Tuesday in Cairo.

The qualifying matches will kick off in the last week of March this year (21-31) and wind up in the first and second weeks of November (8-16) 2021.

The Final Round will see the ten teams drawn into five home and away ties, with the five winners securing the ticket to represent Africa at the tournament scheduled for 21 November to 18 December 2022 in Qatar.

Summary of Groups