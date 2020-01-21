The National Basketball League has over the years attracted foreign players from all over the region for its competitiveness.

There has been no limit on the number of foreign players a team can have but that is bound to change starting with the 2020 season.

The Federation of Uganda Basketball Associations has set a cap for the foreign players to four across all divisions.

“We have been engaging team managers on the issue (of having a cap) for a while,” FUBA President Nasser Sserunjogi told Kawowo Sports.

“Some managers have not received it well but we believe it’s for the greater good and we will enforce it starting with the forthcoming season.

“Every team will be allowed a maximum of four foreign players to start and it will be down to 3 after this season,” Sserunjogi added.