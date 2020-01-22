Management for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Big League side Dove Football Club has appointed Fred Musiime as one of the back room staff.

Musiime’s official appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, 21st January 2020.

His main task at hand will be to handle the Masindi based club for the second round Big League engagements.

Musiime is also the Lady Doves FC assistant coach.

“Fred Musiime has been seconded to Dove Football Club on special assignment for two months to boost the technical bench. As management ,we wish Musiime a good stint at the club” a club statement reads.

Musiime who is a hands-on- coach and holder of CAF C diploma will work hand in hand with the new head coach who is scheduled to be unveiled on 26th January 2020 in Masindi.

For starters, Musiime has been in charge of Dove FC team since it resumed trainings a fort night ago.

He was in charge of the team during the four recent friendly matches involving Express, Wakiso Giants Kasenge United and Kabojja Select where the team registered 2wins, a loss and draw apiece.

He has also been assigned to lead the team in Stanbic bank Uganda Cup round of 64 when Dove plays host to regional rivals new villa on 26th January 2020 at Katusabe Dove stadium in Masindi.

Musiime has openly embraced the appointment and promised to work together with every stakeholder to re-position Dove in minds of club’s fans and all football lovers.