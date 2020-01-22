46th Uganda Cup (Round of 64):

Wednesday, 22nd January – All games kick off at 4 PM:

Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Intergrated Primary School, Busia

Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Round of 64 Results so far:

Monday: Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday:

Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

World over, derby games are tense and close contested.

Seldom will one ever find such matches a mere walk in the park.

As the 2016 Uganda Cup winners Vipers Sports Club prepare to take on their “noisy neighbors”; Kajjansi United, mouth-watering football is anticipated.

The two clubs will lock horns in a round of 64 Uganda Cup contest at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Wednesday.

The Potters, a third tier side will come face to face with a top flight club, arguably among the country’s best.

Both clubs have not taken chances to prepare for this duel. Vipers who normally train on astro turf trained on natural grass at the Kisubi Technical play ground. Kajjansi United played a friendly game against second tier Kansai Plascon on Monday at Wankulukuku stadium (Kajjansi lost 1-0).

It will be a battle of tactics from the respective technical benches with Moses “Jajja Moze” Ssenyonga at the helm of Kajjansi United as Edward Golola leads the cast of coaches at Vipers.

Golola asserts that there will be no room for underrating the opponent.

“First of all, I want to thank the tournament sponsors Stanbic Bank. We shall not underrate Kajjansi United and we shall take a full strength team” Golola disclosed to the team media.

Ssenyonja is equally expectant; “Vipers SC is a strong side but we are more than ready for the big challenge ahead of us. I believe my players will play their hearts out to get the best result. I call upon our fans to come in numbers to rally behind our team as we hope for victory on Wednesday” he is quoted by the media.

Important players:

Kajjansi United will hope that striker Umar Kayemba replicates the goal scoring form from the previous matches. Kayemba will have the back up of Marvin Nyanzi, Joseph “Big League” Shisha and the age-less Edgar Luzige.

The goalkeepers for the match day squad will witness Hamza Ssempijja, Micheal Kagiri or Steven Tabu. Other players of substance for the home side will be Edward Mubiru, Micheal Kyeyune, Herbert Onyango, Ronald Kikabi, Isaac Kiwanuka, Rashid Ssemwogerere, Ashraf Mbazira, Ronald Kizito, Badru Kabanda, Mark Kisenyi, Micheal Male, Micheal Lutaaya, Marvin Nyanzi, Joseph Shisha, John Mary Kizito, Nicholas Ssepuya, Isasc Balyejusa, Abdulswamad Mawejje, Swaleh Kiggundu.Joel Sserunjogi and journalist – cum- midfielder Moses Kigongo,

Solomon Tumusiime will miss the contest after he lost his mother on Tuesday.

For team Vipers, they will welcome back one of their team leaders in Abraham Ndugwa who recovered from a nagging knee knock.

Daniel Muzei Sserunkuma, left back Farouk Musisi and Tito Okello, players who have had limited game time will feature prominently.

Other team players available include the goalkeepers Fabien Mutombora, Bashir Ssekagya and Derrick Ochan, stand-in skipper Geofrey Wasswa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Jacob Okoa, Rahmat Ssenfuka, Fahad Bayo, Paul Willa and new signing Paul “Mucu” Mucureezi among others.

Sadly, team captain Halid Lwaliwa misses because he lost his mother and left back Azizi Kayondo will be subjected to a late fitness test following an earlier bout of malaria.

The other two matches slated for Wednesday will see Busia Young host Busoga United at the Busia Intergrated Primary School in Busia and Bugamba will entertain Onduparaka at the Bugamba ground.

The Uganda Cup competition is played on a knock out basis and it has been held since 1971.

Proline is the current cup holder.

Other Games for Round of 64:

Thursday, 23rd January:

Koboko Rising Stars Vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

Super Eagles Vs SC Villa – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

Young Elephants Vs Maroons – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

Six O’clock Vs Kitara – Kizinda Play ground

Kampala University Vs Kataka – Kampala University, Luweero

Gagaba Vs Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday, 24th January:

Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

Soroti Vs Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

Chimpanzee Vs Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Free Stars Vs Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: