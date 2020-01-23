Sportsmen world over are known personalities who always boldly trace their roots.

Numerous scripts have been inked in the rags to riches tales, of sportsmen testifying their respective journies.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Allan Okello in the Uganda Cranes jersey

Left footed footballer Allan “Jolly” Okello, a fresh signing at Algerian club, Paradou Athletic Club is catergorized in the aforementioned cluster.

“Life takes us places when the right time comes…..” Okello, a three time Airtel Rising Stars graduate opens up.

Okello has never forgotten his roots. Right from the birth place in Lira, Northern Uganda where he featured at Destiny Football Academy via Real Everton Academy in Kampala to footballing power house Kibuli SSS, Okello eventually settled at 13 time Uganda Premier League champions, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club.

With due respect to the earlier academies and Kibuli SSS, KCCCA virtually exposed the pint sized albeit interlligent offensive midfielder.

KCCA granted this humbled youngster with the golden platform to showcase his full potential, scoring 38 goals, recording as many assists in 113 games played.

The reigning Airtel – FUFA Player of the year, 2019 has since inked a calculative detailed farewell message.

Okello’s message is full of apprecitation, for obvious reasons, to the KCCA management, coaches led by Mike Hilary Mutebi, backroom and support staff, fellow players, fans, media fraternity, intermediaries and all sorts of personalities who have in a way or the other assisted him in his gradual journey transcended.

In the message, Okello dubs KCCA as the eternal home, lauds coach Mutebi for the trust embedded unto him and vows to work tirelessly to execute the basics, the extra ordinary stuff and achieve success far reached.

It is KCCA FC that gave Okello the opportunity to play in the Uganda Premier League, Uganda Cup, CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup as well as a basis to be summoned to the Uganda U-20, 23 and Senior Team (Uganda Cranes).

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Allan Okello in action for the Uganda U-20 team

Allan Okello’s detailed farewell message: