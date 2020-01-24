As the motorsport governing body(FMU) prepares for it’s elections next month, candidates vying for the presidential posts continue to reveal their plans for the next tenure.

Four candidates are vying for the post; incumbent Dusman Okee, Dipu Ruparelia, Jack Wavamuno; a former president and former driver Geofrey Nsamba.

But, Dipu Ruparelia, who is contesting for the first time for the top post believes he has the solution to the gleems in FMU.

Ruparelia, a businessman who rallied between 1991-2005. He has opted to take a chance at administration this time round..

“I may have been out of active competition for a while, but have been following all developments and attending rally events.

“I recognise the various issues and concerns affecting officials, competitors and fans. And also the short comings of motorsport today and take note that these issues have realistic solutions,” he states in his manifesto.

Ruparelia stated the main problems to the federation as the lack of a comprehensive strategy for development, weak clubs lacking empowerment and training, lack of systematic and directional leadership, selective and unfair application of rules and regulations as well as transparency and accountability.

“I personally feel that motorsport activities have not been given the full attention they deserve and attest that there is a lot more we can do to improve the quality and nature of our motorsport.

“I am committed to bringing about positive change to improve all aspects of motorsport in Uganda.

“I therefore intend to bring to motorsport administration a deliberate, structured and systematic action plan. This plan will support and strengthen the functional and critical arms of motorsport (clubs), lay ground for fair and uniform competition, review progressive performance and improve the motorsport brand to attract sponsorships & partnerships,” he asserted.

Human resource on duty and improving remuneration of marshals will also be another focus.

He further shared his guiding pillars.

“My goal is to make Ugandan motorsport the most organized, envied and sought after success model in Africa.

“Our approach will be guided by transparency, inclusion; an atmosphere where different stakeholders will be able to make viable contributions for the development of the sport, vibrancy and marketing to tap on the big numbers of crews and fans that motorsport Uganda has.”

Ruparelia will have to convince the eighty seven delegates to be voted the next president on 1st February.