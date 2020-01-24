Uganda Cup – Round of 64:
Friday, 24th January 2020 Results:
- Catda 0-2 KCCA
- Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA
- Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon
- Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL
- Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars 2-0 Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club qualified for the round of 32 in the 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup.
This followed a 2-0 win against Kampala regional side CATDA at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Friday.
Defenders John Revita and Moses Aliro were on target for Mike Mutebi’s coached side.
Revita headed home Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the opening stanza of the game, his first goal since joining KCCA from rivals Express.
Then came a late winner from Aliro, who was making his debut for the club.
KCCA progress to the round of 32 as the draw will be conducted in the coming days.
Elsewhere, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) marked a majestic return to their former home ground in Lugazi, winning 4-0 against Lugazi Municipal at the Mehta stadium.
Winger Michael Birungi, captain Shafik Kagimu, midfielder Said Kyeyune and the on form forward Cromwell Rwothomio were on target for Sam Ssimbwa’s side.
Rwothomio has now scored four goals in the previous four matches.
Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s Kansai Plascon humbled Soroti Football Club 4-0 at the Soroti play-ground.
Goals from Osman Mutumba, Allan Oryek and a brace from new signing Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto inspired the painters’ side to a memorable victory, an impetus prior to kick off the FUFA Big league second round.
Top tier side BUL joined the other three culprits in the same division (the others are Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United) to be dumped out of this knock out tournament after falling 4-2 in post-match penalties to Mvara Boys at the PTC play ground in Arua.
Normal time had ended one all goal apiece before the tense shoot out.
Gabriel Matata gave the home side the lead and the visitors who are coached by former Uganda Cranes midfielder Peter Onen found the equalizer through Richard Wandyaka.
In the shoot-out, Wilson Makuro and James Otim faltered for BUL as Mvara Boys shot to perfection.
Meanwhile, Bundibundyo based Chimpanzee fell out 3-0 in post-match penalties to FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora at the Ntandi play-ground.
Normal time of this tie had ended 2 all.
At the Kyambogo College playground, home side Fire Fire lost 1-0 to FUFA Big league club,Light SSS.
Away in Moyo, home side FHL shocked Ndejje University 4-1 in post-match penalties since normal time had ended goal-less at the Illi Valley Ground
Mukono based Free Stars, a regional side overcame visiting Saviours (FUFA Big League) 2-0 at the UCU Ground, Mukono.
The round of 64 matches continues through on Saturday and will wind down on Sunday.
The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.
Proline is the reigning champion.
Other results:
Monday:
- Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City
Tuesday:
- Katwe United 1-2 Proline
- StarLight 2-3 Tooro United
- Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz
Wednesday:
- Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers
- Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United
- Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka
Thursday
- Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars
- Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa
- Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara
- Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)
- Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons
Up-coming Games (Round of 64):
Saturday, 25th January:
- Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo
- Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa
- Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi
- Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)