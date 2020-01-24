Uganda Cup – Round of 64:

Friday, 24th January 2020 Results:

Catda 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

URA Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

Kansai Plascon Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL

BUL Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground Free Stars 2-0 Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club qualified for the round of 32 in the 2020 Stanbic Uganda Cup.

This followed a 2-0 win against Kampala regional side CATDA at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Friday.

Defenders John Revita and Moses Aliro were on target for Mike Mutebi’s coached side.

Revita headed home Mustafa Kizza’s cross in the opening stanza of the game, his first goal since joining KCCA from rivals Express.

Then came a late winner from Aliro, who was making his debut for the club.

KCCA progress to the round of 32 as the draw will be conducted in the coming days.

Elsewhere, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) marked a majestic return to their former home ground in Lugazi, winning 4-0 against Lugazi Municipal at the Mehta stadium.

Winger Michael Birungi, captain Shafik Kagimu, midfielder Said Kyeyune and the on form forward Cromwell Rwothomio were on target for Sam Ssimbwa’s side.

Rwothomio has now scored four goals in the previous four matches.

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza’s Kansai Plascon humbled Soroti Football Club 4-0 at the Soroti play-ground.

Goals from Osman Mutumba, Allan Oryek and a brace from new signing Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto inspired the painters’ side to a memorable victory, an impetus prior to kick off the FUFA Big league second round.

Top tier side BUL joined the other three culprits in the same division (the others are Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United) to be dumped out of this knock out tournament after falling 4-2 in post-match penalties to Mvara Boys at the PTC play ground in Arua.

Normal time had ended one all goal apiece before the tense shoot out.

Gabriel Matata gave the home side the lead and the visitors who are coached by former Uganda Cranes midfielder Peter Onen found the equalizer through Richard Wandyaka.

In the shoot-out, Wilson Makuro and James Otim faltered for BUL as Mvara Boys shot to perfection.

Meanwhile, Bundibundyo based Chimpanzee fell out 3-0 in post-match penalties to FUFA Big League outfit Nyamityobora at the Ntandi play-ground.

Normal time of this tie had ended 2 all.

At the Kyambogo College playground, home side Fire Fire lost 1-0 to FUFA Big league club,Light SSS.

Away in Moyo, home side FHL shocked Ndejje University 4-1 in post-match penalties since normal time had ended goal-less at the Illi Valley Ground

Mukono based Free Stars, a regional side overcame visiting Saviours (FUFA Big League) 2-0 at the UCU Ground, Mukono.

The round of 64 matches continues through on Saturday and will wind down on Sunday.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Other results:

Monday:

Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Tuesday:

Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Wednesday:

Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Thursday

Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

SC Villa Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara

Kitara Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Up-coming Games (Round of 64):

Saturday, 25th January:

Admin Vs Police – Paya Primary School ground, Tororo

Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Primary School, Kumi

Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday, 26th January: