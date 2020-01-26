Heathens 56-00 Hippos

Heathens RFC’s charge towards a second straight Nile Special Stout Premier League title continued with another impressive performance on Saturday.

Muhammad Athio’s charges ran over minnows Jinja Hippos, 56-00, on a hot afternoon at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds.

Hippos put up some resistance in the opening ten minutes but Joseph Oyet was at the end of a move in which Emmanuel Byamugisha broke the line to get the hosts on board.

Lawrence Sebuliba powered through to extend the lead for the hosts with Oyet adding extras before Alex Mubiru and Mike Otto grounded from driving mauls for Heathens to take a commanding 24-00 lead at the break.

Soon after restart, Jordan Bongomin got his name on the try list before Santos Ssenteza and Scott Oluoch powered over for the dominant hosts whose kicking was far from convincing.

Ssebuliba got his second of the game later with halfbacks Aaron Ofoyrwoth and Robert Masendi also joining the try party.

Heathens took their points tally for the season to 28 and maintained a four-point lead over rivals Kobs who romped to a 68-13 win against Makerere Impis at the Graveyard.