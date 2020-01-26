After eliminating Soroti Football Club out of the 2020 Uganda Cup, Kansai Plascon FC head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza now targets the trophy.

Kansai Plascon humiliated Soroti FC 4-0 at the Soroti play-ground on Friday, 24th January 2020.

Osuman Mutumba, Allan Oryek and new signing Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto (brace) scored for the painters’ side.

Ironically, all the four goals for the visitors arrived in the closing stanza of the game after a goal-less first opening 45 minutes.

Ssekabuuza has hinted on the urge to win the championship.

“I thank the players for the spirited performance during the match. We are not bothered by the next opponents because our main objective is to win the championship” Ssekabuuza disclosed.

Already four top flight clubs have been eliminated from the Uganda Cup tournament this year at the round of 64.

BUL,Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United were all dumped out.

The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.

Proline is the reigning champion.

Uganda Cup – Round of 64:

Results:

Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon

Kansai Plascon Catda 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA

URA Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City

Mbarara City Katwe United 1-2 Proline

Proline StarLight 2-3 Tooro United

Tooro United Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Kigezi Homeboyz Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers

Vipers Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United

Busoga United Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka

Onduparaka Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars

Bright Stars Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa

SC Villa Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara

Kitara Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)

Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes) Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons

Maroons Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL

BUL Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground Free Stars 2-0 Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono Admin 2-0 Police

Police Bugoigo 0-2 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Sansiro 0-3 Kyetume

Kyetume Mbale Garage 1-2 UPDF

Sunday, 26th January: