After eliminating Soroti Football Club out of the 2020 Uganda Cup, Kansai Plascon FC head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza now targets the trophy.
Kansai Plascon humiliated Soroti FC 4-0 at the Soroti play-ground on Friday, 24th January 2020.
Osuman Mutumba, Allan Oryek and new signing Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto (brace) scored for the painters’ side.
Ironically, all the four goals for the visitors arrived in the closing stanza of the game after a goal-less first opening 45 minutes.
Ssekabuuza has hinted on the urge to win the championship.
“I thank the players for the spirited performance during the match. We are not bothered by the next opponents because our main objective is to win the championship” Ssekabuuza disclosed.
Already four top flight clubs have been eliminated from the Uganda Cup tournament this year at the round of 64.
BUL,Vipers, Onduparaka and Busoga United were all dumped out.
The Uganda Cup tournament is knock out in nature and the winner earns a ticket to play at the CAF Confederations Cup.
Proline is the reigning champion.
Uganda Cup – Round of 64:
Results:
- Soroti 0-4 Kansai Plascon
- Catda 0-2 KCCA
- Lugazi Municipal 0-4 URA
- Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City
- Katwe United 1-2 Proline
- StarLight 2-3 Tooro United
- Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz
- Kajjansi United 1 (8) – 1 (7) Vipers
- Busia Young 2-1 Busoga United
- Bugamba 1-0 Onduparaka
- Koboko Rising Stars 0-1 Bright Stars
- Super Eagles 1-4 SC Villa
- Six O’clock 1 (2) – 1 (4) Kitara
- Ggaba 0 (1) – 0 (3) Kiboga Young (Mbale Heroes)
- Young Elephants 0 (1) – 0 (4) Maroons
- Mvara Boys 1 (4) – 1 (2) BUL
- Chimpanzee 2 (0) – 2 (3) Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground
- Fire Fire 0-1 Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground
- FHL 0 (4) – 0 (1) Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground
- Free Stars 2-0 Saviours – UCU Ground, Mukono
- Admin 2-0 Police
- Bugoigo 0-2 Wakiso Giants
- Sansiro 0-3 Kyetume
- Mbale Garage 1-2 UPDF
Sunday, 26th January:
- St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru
- Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground
- Dove Vs New Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi
- Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja
- U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu
- Luweero United Vs Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero
- Spartans Vs Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)