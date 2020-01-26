On a showery Sunday morning, there is anxiety at Kitende, a famous footballing hill off the usually busy Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

Journalists, players, staff and leaders of Vipers Sports Club are all stationed at the gigantic St Mary’s Stadium, keenly awaiting upon the official unveiling of the new head coach Fred Kajoba Kisitu, a muganda who hails from the Ffumbe clan.

He is donned in a fitting red Vipers’ home shirt with the trademark holy rosary around his neck and wears the cosmetic smile.

To be exact, the three time Uganda Premier League winners are unveiling yet another head coach of the club whose year of inception dates as far back as 1969, as Bunamwaya Football Club.

“Good morning everyone. I am Fred Kajoba, the one and only. I am assuring you 100 percent that we shall perform. I have come with Ibrahim Mugisha, the clean sheet man. We need to win the Uganda Premier League. I am serious coach. I came here to perform. I thank Golola and Wasswa for the work well done. I pray they support us at all times. We shall ask them for advise where need be. I have been yearning for this job and on 1st January 2020, I asked God at the Bugonga Parish Church in Entebbe. I am here to polish the players; instill professionalism. There should be respect for coaches, respect for themselves. They need to friendly with technical staff. I will be here for a long time. Baino (Edward Ssali) will also be helpful since he played for the club and has been around for a long time.” Kajoba remarked.

Kajoba, who is also the Uganda Cranes goalkeeping coach comes on to replace Edward Golola who was shown the exit door last week after falling to lowly Kajjansi United in the knock out Uganda Cup.

The former UPDF and Bright Stars head coach joins the swelling list of local coaches to have coached at Vipers.

Others have included; Charles Ayiekho Lukula, Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja, Golola (three stints) and Richard Wasswa (interim).

Four non Ugandans have previously handled the club as; Ambrose Chukuma (Nigeria), Miguel Da Costa (Portuguese), Espinoza Martinez (Mexican) and lately Kenya’s Michael Nam Ouma.

Club president Dr. Lawrence Mulindwa urged the new coach to maintain the winning culture and preach attractive football for the fans.

Dr Mulindwa who was flanked by the club chairperson George William Mulindwa and the logistics manager Steven Mulindwa hinted on the need for change.

“Happy new year brothers and sisters. I congratulate you upon the successful completion of 2019. As you may be aware, there some changes there were made especially as regards the technical department. This is part of the restructuring process. It is being done to have better results. We want to see Vipers Sports Club as one of the best teams in Africa and to achieve objectives in a given time.We are at times blamed for the changes but such changes have adverse effects. Personally, I do not believe in having changes but they are at times inevitable. We have different stake holders in football. We respect the fans so much and most of fans are not very rich but sacrifice all they have to pay and watch the matches. These fans want to be entertained. Like in music industry when artists are performing in theatres, fans leave very excited.It is not about winning, the quality of football matters. We need to be convinced about what is taking place. Also, this a business that brings positive returns. Vipers we have very big projections. We have invested immensely. In fact, we are looking for that time when we shall have coaches who will stay for 12 years.” Mulindwa stated.

The duration of Kajoba’s tenure at Vipers as spelled in the employment contract was not publicly revealed.

But, inside sources indicate that he was given a probational four month’s tenure with an option of renewal.

Kajoba is a CAF “A” licenced coach with specialized training from the United States of America and has several paperwork as regards goalkeeping.

He will work alongside another former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Ibrahim Mugisha as the goalkeeping coach as the rest of the backroom will be confirmed in the nearby future.

Kajoba quickly embarked on his first session at the St Mary’s Stadium with a Sunday morning session in preparation for their next away match against Mbarara City this Tuesday.

Vipers is leading the Uganda Premier League table standings with 42 points from 18 matches played thus far, 4 points better than second placed KCCA.