2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers

Ethiopia 1-3 Uganda

Uganda Progresses 5-1 on aggregate

Uganda U-17 Girls’ national team ensured they booked a berth into the next round of the 2020 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in style after overcoming Ethiopia at the preliminary stage.

A 3-1 win on Sunday in Bahir Dar confirmed Uganda progressed to the first round with a 5-1 aggregate score. The first leg in Lugogo had ended in a 2-0 win for Uganda.

Skipper Juliet Nalukenge continued with her fine form bagging a brace while Margaret Kunihira added the other to guide Uganda to victory. Alegash Kalsa got the consolation for Ethiopia.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi, the head coach of Uganda had initially indicated he wanted the team to win on the road and indeed proved this.

The same team that started in Kampala two weeks ago was maintained with Daphine Nyayenga in goal.

The backline had Samalie Nakachwa, Stella Musubika, Bira Naddunga and Sumayah Komuntale.

Kevin Nakachwa, Shakira Nyinagahirwa and Hadijja Nandago were the three midfielders with the lethal trio of Nalukenge, Kunihira and Fauzia Najjemba playing upfront.

Despite the first half ending goalless, Uganda returned recharged and Kunihira broke the deadlock in the 55th minute.

The home side responded a feW minutes later with Alegash Kalsa converting from the spot.

However, Nalukenge happened moments later restoring Uganda’s lead before putting the icing on the cake with her second goal of the day in the 78th minute.

Uganda will now face Tanzania at the next stage. The latter eliminated Burundi 6-1 on aggregate.

The winner between Uganda and Tanzania will play the winner between Cameroon and Sao Tome and Principe for the ticket to the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup slated for November in India.

Uganda Starting XI

Daphine Nyayenga (GK), Samalie Nakachwa, Sumayah Komuntale, Bira Nadunga, Stella Musubika, Kevin Nakachwa, Margret Kunihira, Shakira Nyinagahirwa, Juliet Nalukenge, Hadija Nandago & Fauzia Najjemba