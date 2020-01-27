Uganda Cup 2020 (Round of 64):

Sunday, 26th January Results:

St Marys 0-3 Express

Express Dove 5-0 New Villa

New Villa Spartans 1-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kigezi 0-1 Bukedea Town Council

Bukedea Town Council Gadafi 0 (3) – 0 (1) MYDA

MYDA U-Touch 0 (4) – 0 (5) Water

Water Luweero United 0 (3) – 0 (1) Doves All Stars

The final seven games for the 2020 Uganda Cup round of 64 stage were played successfully on Sunday, 26th January across the various venues in the country.

Masindi based Dove were the biggest winners, smiling to a comprehensive 5-0 win over visiting New Villa at the Katushabe play-ground.

Express booked their berth to the next round courtesy of a 3-0 away victory over Kampala regional side St Mary’s in Nabweru.

Pacy winger Frank Ssenyondo, skipper Disan Galiwango and Doka Mweru were all on target for George Ssimwogerere’s coached side.

Elsewhere, Bukedea Town Council registered a hard fought 1-0 win on the road away to Kigezi at the Kabale Municipal Stadium.

Jinja based Gadaffi Fc painfully bowed out 3-0 on post-match penalties to MYDA after normal time at the Gadafi play-ground had failed to find any breakthrough moment.

U-Touch lost 5-4 to visiting FUFA Big league side Water on post-match penalties after normal time ended goal-less at the Pece War Memorial Stadium in Gulu.

Luweero United eliminated Arua based Doves All Stars 3-1 on penalties with normal time having also ended goal-less at the Kasaala Ground, Luweero.

Meanwhile, Spartans edged West Nile based FUFA Big league side Paidha Black Angels 1-0 at the Mashariki ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road).

The draws for the round of 32 stage will be held on a date and venue confirmed by the FUFA Competitions department.

Proline is the current cup holder.

The winner of the Uganda Cup earns a direct ticket to play at the CAF Confederation Cup every year.

Other Results: