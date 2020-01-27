Kobs registered a routine 68-13 victory over Makerere Impis at The Graveyard on Saturday, January 25, 2020 during matchday 6 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

The visitors scored a dozen tries on the day collecting a win & bonus point. Most importantly, however, they bagged a result that increases their points difference tally significantly as they chase down log leaders Heathens.

Open-side wing Daudi “Muscle” Semwami was unstoppable and touched down thrice for the Uganda Cup holders currently lying in second place after six matches played.

The other try scorers included captain Justin Kimono (2), Aaron Jurua (2), Ian Munyani (1) and others, while the conversions were taken by Ivan Kirabo and youngster Karim Arinaitwe.

The kicking department left a lot to be desired as they missed a couple of attempts off the tee that could have added more points on the board.

However, Kobs were not leakproof in defense as they conceded a try and two penalties on the day.

Puis Mpoza touched down for Impis and flyhalf Spencer Muhiire added the extras. Henry Nsekuye’s reliable boot pushed the university side into double figures as they suffered yet another defeat.

Makerere Impis are still winless since returning to the top tier league, and currently lie bottom of the ten-team log.