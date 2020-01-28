Wakiso Giants have announced the signing of Gadaffi Wahab on a three-year deal.

The signing of Wahab comes after one of the long-serving players at Onduparaka trained with the club for a few days.

The midfielder who has been skippering the Caterpillars since the start of the season is reunited with former coach Livingstone Mbabazi as well as teammates Jeriga Atendere and Viane Sekajugo.

Ladies and Gentlemen, let's welcome Gaddafi Wahab who has joined us on a three year deal from @ondufc #PrideOfWakiso#WeArePurpleSharks pic.twitter.com/ByjUijFYLo — Wakiso Giants FC (@WakisoGiantsFC) January 28, 2020

Wahab, who has three league goals to his name this term, leaves Onduparaka after six-and-half years.

Wakiso Giants take on BUL FC in their next league on Wednesday, January 28 at the FUFA Technical Center in Njeru.