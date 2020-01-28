Uganda Premier League (Matchday 19 – Tuesday Results)

Tooro United 1-1 URA

URA Mbarara City 0-0 Vipers

Vipers Kyetume 0-2 KCCA

KCCA Proline 2-1 Police

Police Onduparaka 2-1 Busoga United

Muhammed Kisekka’s Tooro United Football Club might be experiencing torrid moments since the kick-off of the second round.

But, like they managed to beat Uganda Revenue Authority 2-1 during the first round, Tooro United earned a point off the tax collectors during the one all stalemate at the St Paul National Seminary in Fort Portal.

Fine, Tooro United is yet to win a game since the second round started, but they fought gallantly to share the spoils with URA who had managed to win three out of three since January 7th, 2020 (against SC Villa, BUL and Bright Stars).

Micheal Birungi gave the visitors the lead, 9 minutes into the second half.

Left footed attacker Charles Musiige made amends for the home side with the deserved equalizer coming in the 64th minute.

URA captain Shafiq Kuchi Kagimu was the only cautioned player by referee Julius Kasibante.

URA brought on left back Yeseri Waibi for Birungi, forward Anwaru Ntege for midfielder Ivan Sserubiri and Mikidadi Ssenyonga for the on colour forward Rwothomio Cromwell.

Tooro United’s Rashid Muhammad Mukungu was named the man of the match, earning a plaque and cash worth Shs 100,000.

URA played to the 9th draw of the season, taking them to 30 points as they drop to fifth on the 16 team log.

Tooro United, on the other hand, remains bottom placed with 15 points from 19 matches.

Next Matches In Line:

There is virtually limited time for rest for the two clubs as they play three days after the Tuesday match.

URA will host KCCA this Friday, 31st January 2020 at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University in Bombo.

Tooro United visits Maroons at Luzira on the same day.

Team Line Ups:

Tooro United XI: Chrispas Kusiima (G.K), Denis Nesta Mugerwa, Issa Mubiru, Akram Moses Kakembo, Mike Kawooya, Faruku Katongole, Rashid Muhammad Mukungu, John Byamukama, Davis Ssali, Yafesi Kalemba Mubiru, Charles Musiige

Subs: James Kasibante, Faisal Ssenkyanzi, Bruno Sserunkuma

Team Officials

Head coach: Raymmied Muhammed Kisekka

Raymmied Muhammed Kisekka Assistant coach : Charles Ssenyange Nsakizini

: Charles Ssenyange Nsakizini Goalkeeping coach: Sam Kawalya

Sam Kawalya Team doctor: Aloysious Mutakubya

URA XI: Nafian Alionzi (G.K), Hudu Mulikyi, Brian Majwega, Patrick Mbowa, Benjamin Nyakoojo, Julius Mutyaba, Shafiq Kagimu, Ivan Sserubiri (Anwaru Ntege), Rwothomio Cromwel (Mikidadi Ssenyonga), Saidi Kyeyune, Michael Birungi (Yeseri Waibi)

Subs Not Used: Samuel Mwaka (G.K), Ronald Kigongo, Ivan Ntege

Team Officials:

Head coach : Sam Ssimbwa

: Sam Ssimbwa Assistant coach : George Lutalo

: George Lutalo Goalkeeping coach: Stephen Kiggundu

Stephen Kiggundu Team Doctor: Joseph Lubega

Match Officials