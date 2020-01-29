Eastern Region League (Bukedi Group) – Tuesday Result:

CRO 0-1 Admin

Admin Mbale Tigers 3-4 Mbale Garage

Mbale Garage IUIU 2-1 Sky Sports

Sky Sports Busia Young Stars 0-0 Busia United

Busia United Mt Elgon Millers 0-0 Busia Fisheries

Who can halt red hot Admin Football Club’s flawless winning run?

With the rest of the opposition having openly “surrendered”, surely, it has to be an enemy within their own territory to inflict the damage.

The Tororo based club that hosts their home matches at the famous Paya Arena has easily knocked off the opposition with the ease of fermentation of sorgum seeds in moist confines.

Admin’s latest 1-0 victory on the road over former Uganda Premier League club outfit Child’s Restoration Organization (CRO) at the popular all green CRO Sansiro play ground underlying the gigantic Elgon ranges in Mbale is yet another testament of their effervescent form at hand.

Former Maroons and Express forward Isaac Kisujju netted the all-important goal in the Tuesday affair.

The slim victory thus extended Admin’s winning run to 30 matches in all competitions.

With 9 games played in the Bukedi group, Admin has managed 7 victories and two draws.

They are the only side yet to taste defeat in the Bukedi group.

Heading to their next engagement (coming on Friday against Busia Young), Admin has garnered 23 points, five off the second placed Busia United.

Elsewhere; the epic Mbale derby between Mbale Tigers and Mbale Garage lived to its billing, producing seven goals in total.

Mbale Garage triumphed 4-3. Islamic University In Uganda beat Sky Sports 2-1 in another all Mbale affair.

Meanwhile, the Busia derby between Busia Young Stars and Busia United failed to get a clear cut winner with a goal-less draw.

Mt Elgon Millers and Busia Fisheries also played to a non-scoring draw.

We handled the game in a very technical way and thank God we collected all the points. Nasibu Nditta, Admin FC Head coach

How Admin assembled against CRO:

Patrick Wafula (G.K), Vitus Obbo, Erasmus Agogo, Ibrahim Pengere, Joseph Owino, Sam Kansiime, Walter Alele, Aaron Okoth, Isaac Kisujju, Marko Bassey, Raymond Othieno

Subs: Iddi Babu, Emma Ojambo, Kenneth Majara, Emmanuel Ochoko, Fastino Oloka, Isaac Bakole, Allan Kirunda, Gideon Onyango