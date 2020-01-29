Uganda Premier League (Matchday 19 – Wednesday Results):

SC Villa 1-0 Express

Express BUL 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Bright Stars 2-1 Maroons

Midfielder Emmanuel Alex Wasswa was the hero as SC Villa out-witted Express during matchday 19 of the Uganda Premier League at the Bombo Barracks Stadium on Wednesday.

Wasswa headed home David Owori’s perfectly taken cross with 20 minutes left on the clock.

Before the break-through moment, the Jogoos had proved to be the better side with the possessive display.

Twice in the first half, Ambrose Kirya and Owori were denied by Express goalkeeper Mathias Muwanga from close range.

In the second half, Nicholas Kabonge had a distant shot parried for a corner kick as SC Villa continued to pose all sorts of questions to the Red Eagles.

On the hour mark, Kabonge’s goal-bound shot was blocked by teammate Bashir Mutanda and Mutanda himself missed free header moments later.

SC Villa took command of the game when Wasswa, all alone headed home a well swung in a cross from the right by Owori.

Muwawu replaced Mutanda minutes after the goal as SC Villa energized the forward line.

Wasswa was named the man of the match.

SC Villa has now accumulated 33 points from 19 matches and closes on the leaders Vipers who lead by 10 points.

