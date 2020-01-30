Bul 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Two missed penalties including one late in the game by hosts Bul highlighted a dramatic game at the Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru on Wednesday afternoon.

The goalless draw between Bul and Wakiso Giants was a thriller as both sides could have scored at least twice but failed to get a breakthrough.

First, Viane Ssekajugo was fouled in the area but missed a resultant penalty as he stot straight at the goalkeeper.

Bul had their own in the 90th minute when Alex Komakech handled in the area but Derrick Emukule saved Hamis Tibita’s effort to send the travelling fans into frenzy.

The Giants created the better of chances with Ssekajugo, Karim Ndugwa, Amos Muwonge and Hassan Ssenyonjo all coming close.

The best fell to Ssenyonjo whose goal bound shot with the keeper beaten hit his teammate Muwonge in the second half.

Emukule, named Man of the Match also denied Richard Wandyaka and Tibita as the two went home with a point.

It was Bul’s first point of the new year and are sixth with 30 points while Wakiso Giants are two slots below with 24 points.