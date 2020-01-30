Just days after booting eight players, JKL Dolphins have embarked on rebuilding the roster ahead of the new season that tentatively tips off on March 6.

Dolphins have announced the signing of John Balwigairwe who featured for the Silverbacks during the 2015 Afrobasket Qualifiers.

|| DONE DEAL || JKL Dolphins BC have signed a Ugandan – American Point Guard John D. Balwigaire. John played for #Uganda… Posted by JKL Dolphins Sports Club on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

The 6’3″ shooting guard becomes the first signing for the Namboole based side.

“We have signed John and he will be here. We are trying to build a strong team with some kids as well and we shall compete,” Fredricks Owora, the club Technical Director, told Kawowo Sports.

Balwigaire announced himself to Ugandans during the 2014 Zone V Qualifiers at Lugogo with an impressive performance during the week-long tournament as the Silverbacks qualified for their first-ever Afrobasket.