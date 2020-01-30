2019-2020 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 19 – Wednesday Results):

Bright Stars 2-1 Maroons

Maroons SC Villa 1-0 Express

Express BUL 0-0 Wakiso Giants

Bright Stars Football Club continued with their fairytale since the kick off of the second round with a hard fought 2-1 home win against Maroons at the Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso on Wednesday.

The home side took the early lead through Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge’s first minute finish.

Nkonge was well positioned to tap home past goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo off the donkey work by Joseph Jjanjali.

Maroons restored parity with Abraham Tusuubira’s equalizer at the stroke of half time, thanks to Pius “TZ Iniesta” Obuya’s assist.

Maroons’ would be second goals from the league’s top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala was cancelled for an off-side call.

Towards the end of the game, Bright Stars were awarded a penalty by referee Robert Donney after a foul in the goal area onto substitute Methodius Jjunju.

Utility player Sula Ssebunza struck home the resultant penalty.

Maroons’ dreadlocked midfielder Bronson Nsubuga was cautioned in the 89th minute for protesting the penalty decision.

Also the visitors’ head coach Douglas Bamweyana got booked in the 72nd minute.

Bright Stars’ technical team called for all the three changes.

Jamir Kalisa came out for James Angu 10 minutes into the second half.

First goal scorer Nkonge was rested for midfielder Methodius Junju in the 80th minute and right back Aggrey Kiry was introduced for Jjanjali.

Maroons’ only change was done deep in added time; striker Fred Amaku taking over Solomon Walusimbi’s place.

This was Bright Stars’ fourth victory of the season, third since the kick-off of the second round.

Paul Kiwanuka and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s coached side is now temporarily out of the relegation zone with 19 points from 19 matches played.

Maroons suffered their 8th loss of the season remaining on 23 points as they stay in 10th position.

Next Games:

Maroons host Tooro United on Friday, Friday 31st January 2020 at the Lake side Luzira Prisons Stadium.

On the other hand, Bright Stars will visit Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium in Wakiso.