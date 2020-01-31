Bidco Uganda Limited Football Club (BUL FC) have continued to bolster their squad in a bid to remain competitive in the second round round of the 2019/20 season.

A few days ago, the Jinja based outfit completed the signing of winger Vitalis Tabu and defender Ramathan Dudu both from Onduapraka FC. These were later joined by Fredrick Kigozi from Tooro United FC and Joseph Ssemujju.

The latest acquisition for BUL FC as the January mid-transfer window closes today is goalkeeper Ashadu Hussein Bugembe.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Julius Poloto jumps to head the ball as goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe advances

Bugembe who has been club-less this season has signed a one year contract agreement with BUL FC with a possibility of renewal.

The shot-stopper has previously featured for Maroons FC, SC Villa, Kira Young FC and Masaka LC.

KAWOWO SPORTS Goalkeeper Ashadu Bugembe registered 16 clean sheets in the 2017/18 Uganda Premier League season while at Maroons FC

At BUL FC, Bugembe will battle for top spot in goal with youngsters Sanon Mulabi and Abdul Kimera.

Last week, BUL FC sacked coach Peter Onen and replaced him with Arthur Kyesimira following a dismal start to the second round of the league and an early exit from the Uganda Cup.