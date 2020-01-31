URA 2-1 KCCA

KCCA missed an opportunity to go top of the league table for at least 48 hours after suffering a 2-1 loss against URA at the Arena of Visions.

Cromwell Rothwomio and Saidi Kyeyune scored late in the game to condemn the Kasasiro to their fifth defeat of the campaign while Herbert Achai scored KCCA’s consolation.

Until the goals, KCCA looked slightly better going forward despite losing Julius Poloto and John Revita to injuries in the first and second half respectively.

Poloto was replaced by Nicholas Kasozi in the last minute of the first half while Revita paved way for Filbert Obenchan two minutes after the break.

The first half was devoid of chance but Mustafa Kizza’s attempt from over 40 yards had to be tipped over the bar by Alionzi Nafian while at the other end, Joachim Ojera goal bound shot was blocked by his teammate Rothwomio.

In the second half, Nafian made a good save to deny KCCA when Kizza crossed in the area after good work by Mike Mutyaba.

Earlier, Sam Ssimbwa had made an attacking change by replacing defender Jether Waibi with winger Michael Birungi and Brian Majwega falling back as the left back.

The game appeared destined for a stalemate until URA pressure yielded a penalty with referee Nasser Muhammad adjudging Kasozi to have handled in the area.

Rothwomio made no mistake but send Lukwago the wrong way in the 86th minute.

The goalkeeper appeared unhappy with the decision even after the penalty was taken and he then gave away ball from a free kick to URA and a counter attack initiated by the goal scorer ended up in the net with Kyeyune at the end of it in the 88th minute.

But KCCA were not buried yet as Achai pulled one back but it was too little too late as they lost the game leaving Vipers two points better at the top.

URA displace Onduparaka to go fourth with 33 points, same as third placed SC Villa but with an inferior goal difference.