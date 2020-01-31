Friday January 31, 2020

Arena of Visions, Ndejje University 4pm

Champions KCCA will go top of the league for the first time in a long time this season if they beat URA at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje.

Mike Mutebi’s charges are just two points behind leaders Vipers and a win will see them leapfrog the Venoms who are not in action until Sunday when they host Onduparaka.

Mutebi insists Vipers hold the advantage despite failing to win in their last two games but all concentration is on winning their games than looking at what Vipers are doing.

“Currently Vipers have the advantage in the title chase, and it will be hard for them to give in easily, but we have to continue winning our games and collecting as many points,” he stated.

“But we cannot be thinking about Vipers alone, rather we need to think of every game as it comes. Tomorrow we face URA and we should carry a winning mentality because that is our obligation.”

The visitors are expected to be without injured Sadat Anaku and Sunday Opio while Mike Mutyaba is a doubt for the game.

URA held the Kasasiro in the reverse fixture at Lugogo and will hope their new found form continues on the day.

Saidi Kyeyune, Joachim Ojera and Rwothomio Cromwell will be vital for Sam Ssimbwa’s side who have won three of their four games so far.

The Tax Collectors could climb up to third with maximum points.

The last 13 meetings have produced four wins for URA, five for KCCA and the rest have been draws.

Last season, KCCA won the corresponding fixture 1-0 at Namboole courtesy of a Timothy Awany goal.