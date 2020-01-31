The catch-line of Gasogi United Football Club in Rwanda reads in bold; “Ibyishimo Niyo Ntego” literally meaning “To become the most admired club”.

And, to achieve such a vision, the club which was promoted last year from the second division has embarked on a massive player recruitment drive, fishing a Ugandan born striker Hassan “Sas” Kikoyo.

Kikoyo will proudly don shirt 19 of the treasured orange jersey at the club.

The development comes after the lanky Ugandan agreed terms with the newly promoted club based in Kigali city after agreeing a two and half deal.

Kikoyo has been a free agent since departing Western Stima in January 2020.

The intelligent forward played for Bright Stars and Lweza (defunct) during his tenure in Uganda.

He then moved to Kenya playing for Muhoroni Youth, Kakamega Homeboyz and lately Western Stima.

Kikoyo finds Gasogi United in 9th position on the log of 18 clubs having accumulated 22 points from 18 matches.

In Rwanda, he joins the swelling community of Ugandan footballers in Rwanda that has goalkeeper Shamir “Blessed” Batte (AS Kigali), four others at Sunrise Pius Wangi, Sulaiman Majanjalo, Ayub Kizza and coach Moses Basena, forward Alex “Benzema” Kitatta (Kiyovu Sports Club), Fred Kyambadde (Espoir) and the Enticelles duo of Mutebi Rashid, Stephen Ategeka.

Gasogi United who are proudly sponsored by TV1, Azania, Maco Paints and XL energy drink will face Police on 7th February 2020.