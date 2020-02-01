The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the draw for the 2020 Africa Nations Championship will be on Monday February 17.

The body also confirmed replacing Tunisia who pulled out of the tournament citing a busy domestic schedule with Libya.

Libya, former tournament winners had lost to the local based Carthage Eagles in the qualifiers for the Northern Zone.

“Following the withdrawal of Tunisia, the Organising Committee for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has confirmed Libya as replacement for the Total CHAN Cameroon 2020…,” read part of a statement on Caf website.

“Per the tournament regulations, Libya, who lost to Tunisia in the Northern Zone qualifiers, completes the qualified teams for the final tournament.

The qualified teams:

Host – Cameroon

Central Zone – Congo, DR Congo

Central-East Zone – Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania

North Zone – Morocco, Libya

Southern Zone – Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe

West ‘A’ Zone – Guinea Mali

West ‘B’ Zone – Burkina Faso, Niger, Togo

The final tournament of the sixth edition of the competition designed exclusively for players featuring in their domestic leagues will be held from 4-25 April 2020 in the cities of Yaounde, Garoua, Douala and Limbe.