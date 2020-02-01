The 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League leaders Heathens RFC recorded a routine win on Saturday afternoon at Kyadondo.

Heathens smashed MRI Rams 69-03 in their biggest win of the season to maintain a four-point advantage over rivals Kobs who defeated Warriors at Legends.

The defending champions ran in six tries in the opening forty minutes and completed the rout with five in the second half in the dominant performance.

However, it was Rams that got on the scoreboard first through a drop goal but from that point on, it was one-way traffic on the afternoon as Mike Otto got Heathens up and running.

Heathens quickly took advantage in size and put their forwards in action early and little surprise that all their first-half tries were scored by forwards – Otto, Alex Mubiru, Aziz Khan and Emmanuel Byamugisha.

With Hippos out of legs, Heathens went to their backline to finish the job with some expansive rugby and excellent combination plays that saw Michael Wokorach touch down twice and Ivan Otema, Paul Epilo as well as Joseph Oyet all coming to the backs party in the second half.

Heathens took their points tally to 33 and maintained their four-point lead over Kobs who are on 29 following their bonus-point win over Warriors.