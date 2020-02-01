Sunday February 02, 2020

St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende 4pm

Leaders Vipers have a chance to open a five point gap at the summit when they host Onduparaka at St. Mary’s stadium, Kitende on Sunday.

The Venoms have failed to pick maximum points in their last two games that saw their seven point lead trimmed to just two but KCCA’s defeat at URA gives them another chance.

Against Onduparaka, Vipers will play their first home game under new coach Fred Kajoba whose reign started with a goalless draw at Mbarara City.

Fahad Bayo, Paul Mucureezi and Karim Watambala will be key for the hosts but the game comes too early for former Caterpillars Muhammad Shaban and Rashid Toha.

Onduparaka come into the game on the back of a morale boosting 2-1 win over high flying Busoga United in Arua.

Julius Malingumu, Rashid Okocha and Joel Jagayembe will be vital for the visitors who have never won away to Vipers.