Nile Special Stout Rugby Premiership:

Entebbe Mongers 09-13 Pirates

Pirates Rams 03-69 Heathens

Heathens Warriors 06-45 Kobs

Kobs Impis 10-24 Buffaloes

Pirates recovered from matchday six bruises of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League with a hard-fought 13-09 victory over Entebbe Mongers at the new lakeside House of Pain in Katabi – Busambaga in Entebbe.

This closely contested duel was dominated by penalties and a single try from the visiting team.

Stephen Alul had a man of the match performance with two penalties and one conversion for Sea Robbers.

Mongers’ two penalties came from the lethal left-footed kicker Adrian Wasswa and the other by skipper Paul Angana at the game death.

The visitors kicked off a strong entity missing a 5th-minute penalty that Conrad Wanyama put wide.

Veteran lock Andrew Olweny caused some trouble for the visitors who remained solid until the game breakthrough moment when Wasswa kicked through the posts from 40 yards as Entebbe Mongers led 3-0 after 13 minutes.

Davis Kiwalabye had a distant penalty kicked wide on the quarter-hour mark.

Alul brought the game level at 3-all after 30 minutes with a well-taken penalty.

The Sea robbers took the half time lead 6-3 through Alul’s second penalty over 40 yards away.

Five minutes into the closing stanza, Wasswa kicked through the posts with a simple and well-curled effort from close distance to bring the game level 6 all.

Pirate scored the game’s only try on the 50th-minute mark that Alul easily converted to build a 7 point difference at 6-13.

On the hour mark, Pirates missed the opportunity to extend the lead when Alul missed a penalty narrowly from 20 yards.

Three minutes later, Mongers also ruined the chance to close the game when Wasswa

The other Mongers’ penalty arrived three minutes to the close of the game through captain Angana but Pirates held tight to win the game 13-6.

In the other games played, Heathens humiliated Rams 69-3, Koba humbled Warriors 45-6 and Buffaloes were 24-10 winners against Impis.

Team Line Ups:

Entebbe Mongers: Jackson Wako, Joseph Tamale, Ronald Adigas, Amos Malik, Joachim Chisano, Joel Papi, Edgar Kairu, Robinson Odrua, Donsam Wambete, Lauren Kalule, Andrew Kalule, Paul Angana, Adrian Wasswa, Moses Laboke, William Lukwago, Morgan Cheche, Elijah Segawa, Sydney Chasimba, Simon Wakabi, Simon Dusango, Gift Oketa, Trevor Tusiime

Manager: Jonathan Mukiibi

Coach: Fabian Tonda

Pirates: Ivan Kabagambe, Nathan Bwambale, Edgar Pajob, Kelvin Balagadde, Frank Kidega, Ivan Cadri, Alex Aturinda, Desire Ayella, Conrad Wanyama, Stephen Alul, William Mucunguzi, Isaac Rujumba, James Mugisha, Joshua Engwau, William Nicore, Alema Ruhweza, Abel Agum, Sidney Gongodyo, Humphrey Tashobya, Andrew Naiivy, Nathan Matovu, Benson Ngono, Ernest Akorebirungi

Manager: Sam Byaruhanga

Coach: Bobby Musinguzi