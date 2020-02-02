Jinja Hippos grabbed a 33-12 bonus point victory over Rhinos at the Dam Waters Rugby Club, Jinja in matchday seven of the Nile Special Stout Uganda Rugby Premier League to extend Rhinos’ woes in the 2019-20 campaign.

Going into the match, Jinja Hippos and Rhinos were separated by a single point in 8th and 9th place respectively, and a win for either side would see them return to winning ways after defeats on matchday six.

There was nothing to separate the two sides at the break after each scored an unconverted try to put the scores at 05-05 at the break.

In the second half, Rhinos struck first almost immediately and took the lead for the first time in the match through a converted try that made it 05-12.

With an unstoppable surge of forward momentum, Jinja Hippos recovered from the try and began their comeback. Four converted tries from captain Maxwell OJ, speedster Denis Etwau and Tawfiq Bagalana went unanswered to ensure the hosts pulled off a much-needed 33-12 victory at home.

Uganda Rugby Union Jinja Hippos’ John Echeru named Man of the Match against Rhinos

John Echeru was named Man Of The Match as the Jinja Hippos grabbed a bonus point victory that lifted them into seventh place above Mulago Rams tied on points and bonus points but with a superior points difference.