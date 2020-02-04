FUFA Women Super League

Wednesday, 5 th February 2020

Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga vs UCU Lady Cardinals

St. Gerald’s stadium, Lubaga

Reigning league champions UCU Lady Cardinals will be hoping to make a return to winning ways in their trip to Lubaga to face Uganda Martyrs High School, Lubaga on Wednesday.

The FUFA Women Super League resumes on Wednesday with two games following a long break that was aimed at giving priority to Uganda national teams (U-17 and U-20) that were taking part in the FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The current league champions have struggled in their last two outings, losing to Kawempe Muslim Ladies and Lady Doves FC.

Despite a brilliant start that saw them win 1-0 against She Corporate, the University side has found themselves languishing in the bottom end of the table and therefore, the game against Uganda Martyrs will be treated will full commitment according to striker Hasifa Nassuna.

“We want to go there and win. It is unfortunate that we lost the last two games but this really pushed us to work harder and we can’t afford another slip.” She said.

Nassuna was influential as UCU Lady Cardinals won the league last season finishing as the top scorer and MVP. She will be one of the players that Coach Christian Magoo will look up to.

Uganda Martyrs, on the other hand, is a young team, majorly comprising of students and has impressed thus far, winning two of the three games they have played so far.

With skipper Gloria Namugerwa, goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga, midfielder Kevin Nakachwa and forward Catherine Nagadya returning after guiding Uganda U-17 national team to the next qualifying stage, you expect a very formidable team.

Shadia returns to a place she used to call home

For a long time, towering defender and Uganda U-20 captain Shadia Nankya knew Lubaga hill as her home and it is where she made the mark in football.

After completing her senior six in 2018, it was time for her to move elsewhere and Uganda Christian University is where she landed, consequently joining UCU Lady Cardinals at the start of the season.

She returns to Lubaga for the first time and on this occasion as an opponent against a team she captained for over four years.

John Batanudde Shadia Nankya, 2019 FUFA Women’s Cup top scorer

However, Nankya is unfazed and believes it is a new chapter altogether and her focus is now to help UCU Lady Cardinals reach its targets.

“I respect them because it is where I started my career and they hold a special place in my heart but this is a new chapter and I’m now a player with another team that I must help to realize the set targets.”

This will be the fifth meeting between the two sides with UCU winning twice, Uganda Martyrs once while the other engagement ended in a stalemate.