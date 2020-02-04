Barely a week after the motorsport governing body, Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda, ushered in a new management team, there is already a crisis on the table.

A matter is rising from the Motorcycling Clubs wanting to break away from the motorsport body to form an independent cycling association; the Motorcycling Association of Uganda (MAU).

The association also announced its first event of the season due 16th February at Busiika.

The move has, however, put the federation in a tight spot.

Kawowo Sports has learnt that only one of three recognised Motorcycling Clubs is bent towards the break up.

Uganda Motocross (UMX) weeks ago forced a stakeholders meeting before the federation election last weekend. The meeting among motorcycling parents and riders sought to revisit applications of contestants for the position of Deputy Vice President in charge of Motorcycling.

The club objected the candidacies of George Semakula, Kisitu Mayanja and Joseph Mwangala in preference of Barak Orland to retain the post.

However, Barak Orland had resigned from the same post last December. Orland had also not shown any interest in the same post after failing to submit forms to contest in the elections.

Kisitu Mayanja was elected the new motorcycling representative.

“We decided to have our own association for as long as the federation does not send the person we want to represent us.

“We have already started on a process to break away to start the Motorcycling Association of Uganda,” said a member of the club who preferred anonymity.

By starting up an association, the members overlooked the structures of the federation.

The UMX club president, Jimmy Akena, confessed he was unaware of the new association.

“The new association has never been discussed in our club executive nor with other clubs.

“I will try to engage my members and see how we can best get on track to front all our issues,” he told Kawowo Sports.

Any breakup shall be the decision of the federation general assembly.

Currently, FMU has twelve motorrallying clubs and only three motorcycling clubs.