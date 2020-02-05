George Mandela, a player with Eastern Regional side Gaddafi FC has been given a life ban by the Federation International Football over involvement in match fixing in the Kenyan Premier League.

Mandela was accused of influencing games while playing for KPL side Kakamega Home Boyz last season while his teammates, all Kenyans Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto were handed four-year bans from all football-related activities for their involvement.

FIFA said that Mandela played a ‘central role in the conspiracy’, giving specific instructions to his fellow players on how to fix the games.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has found several players guilty of having been involved in match manipulation in violation of art. 69 par. 1 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (2017) (unlawfully influencing match results).”

“In particular, given his central role in the conspiracy, the player George Mandela, Uganda, has been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for life,” read part of a statement from FIFA.

“The following individuals Moses Chikati, Festus Okiring, and Festo Omukoto, have been banned from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for a period of four years,” the statement continued

Coach Nkata exonerated?

Coach Paul Nkata who was in charge of the side then left after he was accused of being involved in the scandal, something he denied.

With Fifa leaving him out of those punished, it appears clear that he has been declared innocent.

Kakamega are currently second on the KPL standings but finished 8th last season.