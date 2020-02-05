

Jimmy Akena, the Uganda Motocross (UMX) club president is disappointed by the actions of his club members who are seeking a breakaway from the motorsport governing body, FMU.

On Monday, members of his club publicized a motocross event through another association; the Motorcycling Association of Uganda (MAU).

The event has been scheduled for February 16 at Busiika.

“I am very concerned about the whole situation. It is a risky move taken.

“As motorcycling community, we have had several concerns that we wanted the federation to address and we have tried to engage them before,” said Akena.

“Starting an association this soon was never discussed in our club executive meeting. At least, I was not aware about it as a president,” he added.

Barak Orland, the former FMU Deputy Vice President in charge of Motorcycling as well as a rider parent, confirmed the existence of the new association.

He was speaking to a local daily newspaper.

“Almost all the rider parents have registered with the new association after being oppressed by FMU.

“The others that haven’t joined will come through. This is a family sport that needs everyone,” he said.

However, Akena condemns the move.

“Motorcycling can get an association. But only if we go through the right channels.

“We truly have issues that affect us. We can push the matter within the available structures, table our concerns and slowly build on the move.

“The action already taken can be problematic. Punitive actions can be taken and that is not what we want,” he added.

Akena has promised to bring his club to order before engaging the federation.

“I am going to do what I can. I will try to engage my members and see how we can best get on track to front all our issues,” he asserted.

The MX breakup is currently fronted by members of one club. The local federation has three motocross clubs.

The move to actualise must also have the backup of other motor rally clubs that make up the federation.