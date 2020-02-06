Singleton Golf Challenge 2020:

First Round: Saturday, 8 th February

February At Entebbe Golf Club

Tee off Times: 8 AM – Noon (*Format: Four Ball, Better Ball)

The ever thrilling Singleton Golf Challenge is back at the par 71 lake side Entebbe Golf Course this Saturday, 8th February 2020.

A total of 64 pairs of golfers will be in contention during the first round action.

This followed a successful largely competitive qualification round that happened on January 11 at the same venue.

231 golfers participated in the qualifiers with only 128 golfers (64 pairs) making the grade for round one.

The round will tee off as early as 8:00 am at Entebbe Golf Course’s lush green with the pairs playing a match play four ball format.

Defending champions Richard Lutwama and Robert Busingye who just returned from the Omega Desert Classic, 2020 are in contention for next round slots.

By the end of the anticipated competitive day, the pairs will have been cut to half that will proceed to the second round.

The winning pairs from each month will advance to the subsequent rounds slated for March 14, April 18, May 9 and June 20.

The grand finale is scheduled for July 18 and the overall winning pair will get a fully paid trip to watch the Omega Dubai Desert Classic in 2021.

The series have been graced by world class golfers like Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson.

There will also be business class air tickets for the first and second runner-up pairs, as well as the winners of the subsidiary events in the men’s and ladies’ categories.

A Mitsubishi Pajero Sport also awaits any golfer who manages a hole-in-one.

Other prizes include weekend stays at the Serena hotels, monthly subscription packages on DStv, golf accessories and HTC goodies.

The format of play for the main group is Four Ball, Better Ball.

Golfers will be treated to the customary merry making at the famous 19th hole whose different theme nights have time immemorial spiced up the series.

The golfers who are not part of the 64 pairs in round one, as well as the guests will all play in the subsidiary catergory.