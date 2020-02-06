Friday February 07, 2020

Green Light stadium, Arua 4pm

Wasswa Bbosa starts his second reign as Express FC coach with an away tie as his side visit Onduparaka at the Green Light stadium on Friday.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Wasswa Bbosa, Express FC Coach

The new tactician has been tasked to improve the Red Eagles standings on the table after he took over from his former captain at the club, George Ssimwogerere.

Bbosa starts his tenure in relegation zone after Bright Stars won against Busoga United on Wednesday and is aware that failure to pick a point in Arua will bring more pressure to the side.

Mathias Muwanga who has been in top form since returning from injury didn’t travel with the team and so is midfielder Hamdan Nsubuga.

Tonny Kyamera who has played second fiddle to Muwanga since his return is expected to start in goal at a venue he made his league debut last season.

Disan Galiwango, Frank Kalanda and Frank Ssenyondo remain the key men in attack for the visitors who have won just once in five league games this year.

Onduparaka head into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat at Vipers and target a return to winning ways.

They will rely mostly on Julius Malingumu, Gibson Andinho and Rashid Okocha for inspiration against a side they defeat 2-0 in the reverse fixture.

Express have never won against the Caterpillars losing four in seven meetings but have only lost once at the Green Light in the past three visits.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a goalless draw and will draw from inspiration from the fact that Bbosa while at SC Villa and Tooro United picked points from one of the most intimidating venues in the division.