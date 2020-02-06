Kampala International University (KIU) Beach Soccer Club has acquired the services of experienced goalkeeper Nasser Lwamunda.

Lwamunda is also a goalkeeper for the Uganda national beach soccer side, The Sand Cranes.

He signed for the Kansanga based entity on a two year tenure.

Lwamunda signs as a free agent from Isabeti having previously played at St Lawrence University.

Appending ink to paper, Lwamunda who was flanked by the KIU team manager Joshua Kashaija vowed to give in 100 percent.

KIU features in the Uganda Beach Soccer League which is being played concurrently at Lido and Mutoola beaches in Entebbe and Mukono respectively.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Nasser Lwamunda being unveiled officially by KIU Beach Soccer Club

KIU is on a mission possible to win their first ever national beach soccer league trophy.

