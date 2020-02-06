Zambia Super League: Forest Rangers 4-3 Buildcon

Zambian based goalkeeper Mathias “Mkone” Kigonya was left a delighted party after guiding Forest Rangers to a remarkable 4-3 victory over bitter sworn rivals Buildcon at the Levy Mwanawasa stadium in the super league.

Webster Muzaza, Tchio and Adams Zikiru brace inspired Perry Mutapa’s coached side.

Donald Teguru (brace) and Kanema scored for Buildcon.

“It was an important win in a very explosive game. Every side wanted to win and like all derbies, the game lived to its billing. I am so happy that we managed to get top of them (Buildcon) and hopefully, this will be a stepping stone for us at the final bend of the season” Kigonya disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

This was Forest Rangers second successive win following a slim 1-0 triumph over Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy having recovered from a 1-0 loss to Green Eagles and 2 all draw with Nkwazi a week earlier.

Forest Rangers is now fourth on the 18 team log with 36 points off 20 matches.

They are just two points off the hook of the leaders, Nkana.

Forest Rangers will face 16th placed Nakambala Leopards on Sunday, 9th February 2020 at the Nakambala Stadium in Mazabuka city.

Meanwhile, Buildcon will face Lumwana Radiants on Saturday, 8th February 2020.

At the same time, struggling Mufulira Wanderers, home to another Ugandan born goalkeeper Brian “Ziggy” Bwete was held to a goal-less draw at home by Green Bufaloes.

Mufulira Wanderers host Zesco United at their Shinde Stadium on Sunday, 9th February 2020.