Friendly Match:

Kansai Plascon 5-4 Kyetume

FUFA Big League club Kansai Plascon FC beat top tier side Kyetume 5-4 during a friendly match played at the Naro Ntawo play-ground.

Burly striker Henry Kitegenyi scored a brace for Kansai Plascon during the nine goal thriller.

The forward who is on loan from Vipers Sports Club finished off midfielder Brian Enzema’s through ball with a bullet shot and a simple tap in.

The other goals for the Painters’ side which is coached by Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza came from Enzema, Farid Rashid and Ibrahim Ssajabi.

Under Alex Isabirye Musongola’s first trial game, Kyetume replied through Ali Moses Feni, Noel Nasasira, John Ssemambo and Baker Buyala.

The two clubs optimally utilized the build up to assess the readiness of their respective squads ahead of the up-coming tasks at hand.

Kyetume is preparing for this Saturday’s Uganda Premier League home duel against Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

On the other hand, Kansai Plascon tested a wide range of players ahead of their round of 32 Stanbic Uganda Cup home contest against Tooro United at the Bishops SS High School playground in Mukono.