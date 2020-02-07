Third Kitante Golf Open:

Tuesday, 11th February 2020: Golf Clinic

Wednesday, 12th – Saturday, 15th February 2020: Gross Players & Professionals

Friday, 14th February 2020: Longest Drive Contest

Saturday, 15th February 2020: Climax with subsidiary group of golfers and Prize Giving

When the Kitante Golf Open was being played in 2018 for the first time, there were definitely lingering poses as to whether the new baby on the golfing front would stand the test of time.

2020 will mark the third edition of the championship, one of the opening events on the busy Uganda Golf Calendar.

A quick glimpse onto the rooster of the 2020 Kitante Golf Open indicates drastic growth of the tournament in just three years.

For starters, this year’s championship is also part of the East Africa Safari Tours where a cluster of elite golfers from the East African region, Zimbabwe and Zambia will take part.

Addressing the media during the official launch of the third edition for the Kitante Open at Sheraton Kampala Hotel on Friday, 7th February 2020, David Ssekitoleko, the Tournament director openly expressed the gratitude towards the sponsors who have seen this event grow and expand drastically.

Flanked by the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) President Innocent Kihika and representatives of the supporting sponsors and key partners, Ssekitoleko retaliated the significance of this event.

The annual Kitante Golf Open is back with the third edition which will tee off with a golf clinic on Tuesday, 11th February 2020 as the professional golfers mingle with the high handicap golfers and no-golfers as well. Then the professionals and gross players will swing off the next day until Saturday when they will be joined by the subsidiary golfers. There will be a great prize giving ceremony on Saturday, 15th February 2020 as the tournament climaxes. There will be live feeds for the tournament scoring to keep everyone abreast of what is happening. David Ssekitoleko, Kitante Open Tournament Director

Kihika noted that the fact that the Kitante Golf Open is part of the East African Safaris Tour, there has been more value and competition added.

We are glad that the 2020 kitante golf open is part of the east african safari tour. Great professionals from the East African countries, Zimbabwe and Zambia have already confirmed to be part, eyeing a total kitty of Shs 40M. The numbers of subsidiary and gross golfers have also been confirmed. This is good for the development of golf in the country. Innocent Kihika, President Uganda Golf Union

Co-partners HTC Hub will sponsors all the side bet competitions (longest drive , hole in one and nearest to the pin contests) whose special day has been set for Friday 14th February 2020.

Represented by a company administrator Shilah Mpora, HTC Hub vowed to remain part of golf sponsorship bandwagon.

Pinnacle Security was ably represented by Harriet Nakisanjja. Pinnacel will take care of the tournament’s security concerns and emergencies if any.

Other partners include; Sheraton Kampala Hotel, Pepsi and Alsys East Africa Limited.

The golf professionals will optimally utilize the championship to improve upon their ranking well ahead of the Prestigious 2020 Magical Kenya Open which is also a European Tour event.

KAWOWO SPORTS Phillip Kasozi

East Africa’s finest professionals as Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, Uganda’s Phillip Kasozi among others will all be at Kitante.

The total kitty for the professionals is Shs.40M.