Uganda Premier League (Match Day 21 – Friday Results):

Mbarara City 1-0 Police

Police Onduparaka 0-1 Express

Second half substitute Brian Aheebwa emerged as the hero with a late-late strike as Mbarara City out-muscled visiting Police 1-0 at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara on Friday.

Aheebwa who had replaced midfielder Ivan Eyam on the 50th minute mark finished past goalkeeper Davis Mutebi into the net off Solomon Okwalinga’s assist in the 5thminute of added time.

Earlier, it was a leveled ground on Mbarara City’s return to Kakyeka Stadium after being cleared by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) licensing committee.

The break through moment came in the very last minute when Aheebwa met Okwalinga’s pass for the lone important strike and match winner, the forward’s 5th goal of the season.

The victory propelled Brian Ssenyondo’s side to their 9th victory of the season, good enough for 8th position with 29 points.

Police suffered their 10th loss of the season, dropping to 13th as they remain with 22 points.

The other game played on the same day in Arua witnessed a 10 man Express side beat hosts Onduparaka.

Substitute Frank Ssenyondo scored the only goal with 5 minutes to play.’Express’ midfielder Lawrence Kigonya was red carded for second bookable offence in the 58th minute.

Meanwhile, the league resumes on Saturday as Sports Club Villa entertain Proline at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

Mbarara City XI: Tom Ikara (G.K), Stephen Othieno, John Adriko, Bamba Souleyman, Hillary Mukundane – Captain (75′ Ibrahim Orit), Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik Ssegujja, Ivan Eyam (50′ Brian Aheebwa), Makweth Wol (85′ Raymond Onyai), Jude Ssemugabi

Subs: Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Zaidi Byekwaso, Steven Kabuye, Ibrahim Magandaazi

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Police XI: Davis Mutebi (G.K), Denis Rukundo, Arafat Galiwango, Sentume, Pius Kaggwa, Ben Ocen, Kayongo, Katongole, Fredrick Kigozi, Andrew Kigozi, Hood Kaweesa

Substitutes: Ginyera, Johnson Odongo, Basani Safi, Ruben Kimera, Kiwalazi, Kakooza, Katwe

Head coach: Abdallah Mubiru